Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,001 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 1.6% of Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 4,405.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,353,388 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,143,946,000 after buying an additional 10,123,600 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 11,851.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,046 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,850,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $782,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,052 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,417,211 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $761,595,000 after purchasing an additional 807,470 shares during the last quarter. 30.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at $322,629,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,243. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.22.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,350,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,599,876. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $125.38. The stock has a market cap of $326.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.42 and its 200 day moving average is $116.32.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.