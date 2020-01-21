Vitae Achieves Market Cap of $12.08 Million (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. During the last seven days, Vitae has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Vitae has a total market capitalization of $12.08 million and $95,838.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vitae coin can now be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00007165 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003282 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005615 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Vitae

Vitae (CRYPTO:VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Vitae

Vitae can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

