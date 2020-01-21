Vision Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Vision Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 1.4% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,793,346,000 after buying an additional 1,585,911 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 1,334.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,942,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $910,860,000 after buying an additional 4,598,329 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Amgen by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,780,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $512,383,000 after buying an additional 239,576 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,353,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $455,399,000 after buying an additional 154,094 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Amgen by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,567,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,337,000 after buying an additional 274,146 shares during the period. 76.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $3.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.60. 3,094,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $143.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.21. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,230.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $243.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.33.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

