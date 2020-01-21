Vision Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 157.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AI Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. AI Financial Services LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter.

ESGD traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.62. 302,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,318. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.37. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a 12 month low of $59.53 and a 12 month high of $69.71.

