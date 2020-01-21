Vision Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,689 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of TFS Financial worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 28,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 16,743 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 2,982.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,631 shares in the last quarter. 11.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. BidaskClub lowered TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of TFSL stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $19.87. 110,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 70.54 and a beta of 0.18. TFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $20.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average is $18.74.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 15.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 3,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $67,620.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,678.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,454 shares of company stock valued at $291,042. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

