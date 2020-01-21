Vision Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $15,835,000. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 209,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,978,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $331.30. 77,537,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,726,758. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $260.66 and a 52 week high of $332.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $321.43 and its 200-day moving average is $304.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.