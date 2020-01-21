Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VF were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of VF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,203,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $641,072,000 after buying an additional 69,219 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in VF by 153.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,804,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,600 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in VF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $418,152,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in VF by 11.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,752,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $153,118,000 after purchasing an additional 173,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,723,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,590,000 after purchasing an additional 284,153 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on VFC shares. Pivotal Research increased their price target on VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush lowered VF from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on VF in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. VF presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.83.

In related news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $1,543,000.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,303.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,603,988.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 193,826 shares of company stock worth $17,535,241 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.63. 2,660,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,456,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.99. VF Corp has a 52 week low of $76.77 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.50.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. VF had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

