Vision Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,901 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 1.8% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,438 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,725 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 42,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 38,106 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $92.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,092,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,596,792. The company has a market cap of $110.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.30. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $62.93 and a 12-month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cowen set a $93.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.35.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

