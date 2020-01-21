Vision Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,990 The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the third quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.0% in the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on KO. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.11.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.17. 11,968,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,181,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.90. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $57.24.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 189,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,189,741.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lisa Chang bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.55 per share, for a total transaction of $27,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,463.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,289 shares of company stock valued at $8,113,175 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.