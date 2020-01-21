Vision Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,610 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Iqvia by 9.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Iqvia by 13.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Iqvia in the second quarter valued at about $299,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Iqvia in the second quarter valued at about $4,487,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Iqvia by 49.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IQV. ValuEngine cut shares of Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.10.

In other Iqvia news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total value of $1,004,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total transaction of $1,860,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,735.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $3,866,090 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.85. 949,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,424. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $123.57 and a 12-month high of $164.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.65. The firm has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Iqvia’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

