VIBE (VIBE) Market Cap Hits $3.39 Million

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 21st. One VIBE token can now be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and Binance. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $3.39 million and approximately $106,627.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VIBE has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $308.29 or 0.03581134 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00206531 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030419 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00127688 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE’s genesis date was July 25th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io

Buying and Selling VIBE

VIBE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

