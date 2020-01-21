Verus Financial Partners Inc. Takes $473,000 Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 661.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 49,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 43,321 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,130,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,691,000 after acquiring an additional 89,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,118,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,467,873. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $232,461.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,350.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $10,941,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.