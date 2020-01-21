Verus Financial Partners Inc. Buys 487 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.8% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,220,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,254,000 after acquiring an additional 39,314 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 210,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,766,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,952,000 after acquiring an additional 146,565 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,488.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 385,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after buying an additional 379,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $601,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.19. The stock had a trading volume of 45,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,792. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $47.32 and a 12 month high of $54.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.5814 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

