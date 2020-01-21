Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Lifted by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 193,742 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 167,032 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 42,965 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.4% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,132,673 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $236,100,000 after acquiring an additional 319,822 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 205.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 369.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,025 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 42,507 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $81,506.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,372.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

VZ traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.35. 602,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,656,360. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.09. The company has a market cap of $248.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. HSBC lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.44.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

