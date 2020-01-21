Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,857 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 5.4% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.8% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,368,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,656,360. The company has a market capitalization of $248.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.09. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.23%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,372.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. HSBC lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.44.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.