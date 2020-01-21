VeriBlock (VBK) Tops One Day Volume of $23,620.00

VeriBlock (CURRENCY:VBK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 20th. One VeriBlock coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, VeriBlock has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. VeriBlock has a market cap of $2.79 million and approximately $23,620.00 worth of VeriBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $301.25 or 0.03472023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011522 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00201987 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031487 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00129737 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About VeriBlock

VeriBlock’s total supply is 841,517,298 coins and its circulating supply is 563,527,938 coins. VeriBlock’s official Twitter account is @veriblock . VeriBlock’s official website is www.veriblock.org

VeriBlock Coin Trading

VeriBlock can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriBlock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriBlock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriBlock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

