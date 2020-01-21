Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.44

Shares of Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.44 and last traded at $13.44, with a volume of 3201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VNE shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Veoneer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Veoneer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veoneer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Guggenheim started coverage on Veoneer in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Veoneer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

Get Veoneer alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.96. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 3.02.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.14. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 27.00% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veoneer Inc will post -5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Veoneer by 27.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,827,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,628,000 after acquiring an additional 396,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Veoneer by 20.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,171,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,591,000 after acquiring an additional 365,756 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Veoneer by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,082,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,903,000 after acquiring an additional 244,525 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Veoneer in the third quarter valued at about $2,100,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Veoneer by 81.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 94,200 shares during the period. 27.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veoneer (NYSE:VNE)

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.