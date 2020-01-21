Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. Ventas posted earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ventas will report full year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $3.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $983.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.43 million. Ventas had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $76.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded Ventas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Argus raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Ventas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.78.

Ventas stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,536,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,038. Ventas has a twelve month low of $54.59 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.7925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 77.89%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ventas by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 182,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,344,000 after purchasing an additional 20,750 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its stake in Ventas by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 130,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 2.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 84,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the third quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

