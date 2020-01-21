Vanta Network (VANTA) Market Cap Hits $893,886.00

Vanta Network (CURRENCY:VANTA) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Vanta Network has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Vanta Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Allbit and Coinone. Vanta Network has a total market capitalization of $893,886.00 and $1,171.00 worth of Vanta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vanta Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $296.88 or 0.03435677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011571 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00200581 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00031323 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00128712 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Vanta Network Profile

Vanta Network was first traded on August 18th, 2017. Vanta Network’s total supply is 4,596,961,798 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,850,678,705 tokens. Vanta Network’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO . Vanta Network’s official message board is medium.com/vantanetwork . The official website for Vanta Network is vanta.network . The Reddit community for Vanta Network is /r/vantanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Vanta Network

Vanta Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanta Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanta Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanta Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vanta Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanta Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.