Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 25,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75,825,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,087,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,376 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,985,000 after purchasing an additional 38,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 11,384.3% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 421,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,472,000 after purchasing an additional 417,462 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,717,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,797. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $102.16 and a 1-year high of $121.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.9093 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.