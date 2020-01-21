Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Cut by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,875 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $31,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 52.9% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 7,413 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,907,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $833,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $168.40. 3,174,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,377,978. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $133.60 and a 12-month high of $169.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

