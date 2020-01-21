Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Holdings Raised by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 34,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BND traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,090,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,024,232. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $79.25 and a twelve month high of $85.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1873 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

