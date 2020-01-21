Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Stake Raised by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank owned 0.10% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,099,000 after acquiring an additional 17,486 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 158,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,995,000 after acquiring an additional 14,344 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,422,000 after acquiring an additional 9,087 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 356.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOO traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.42. 20,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,897. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.46 and a fifty-two week high of $141.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.