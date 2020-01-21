Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 311,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,562 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.6% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $92,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.5% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,269,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,140 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 380.3% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 959,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,459,000 after purchasing an additional 759,435 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $199,736,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,941,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,547,000 after purchasing an additional 574,327 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,750,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,924,000 after purchasing an additional 554,917 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $305.07. 168,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,842,487. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $239.58 and a fifty-two week high of $305.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $295.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $1.4285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

