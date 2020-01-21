Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,607,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,325,000 after purchasing an additional 171,067 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,701,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,590,000 after purchasing an additional 425,818 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,733,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,618,000 after purchasing an additional 107,844 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,537,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,223,000 after purchasing an additional 51,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,276,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,802,000 after purchasing an additional 43,015 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.85. The company had a trading volume of 48,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,292. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.63 and a 200-day moving average of $80.69. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.57 and a 12-month high of $81.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1501 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

