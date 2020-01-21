Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Lifted by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,521,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 196,910 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 3.1% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned 1.14% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $419,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 95.7% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.64. 3,682,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,043,254. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.85. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $78.58 and a 12-month high of $95.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.9569 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

