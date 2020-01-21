Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Sets New 52-Week High at $165.96

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $165.96 and last traded at $165.94, with a volume of 33826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.54.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.03 and a 200-day moving average of $152.44.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.4493 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.
About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
