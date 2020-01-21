Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Sets New 52-Week High at $165.96

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $165.96 and last traded at $165.94, with a volume of 33826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.54.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.03 and a 200-day moving average of $152.44.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.4493 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $552,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3,340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 362.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 22,297 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.