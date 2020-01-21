Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 994,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,936 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 17.2% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $177,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

VO traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.14. 582,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,875. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.66. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $146.32 and a 52 week high of $183.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.9912 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

