Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stock Holdings Increased by Emerson Wealth Management LLC

Emerson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Emerson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Emerson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Whitnell & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 51.9% in the third quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 584,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,317,000 after buying an additional 34,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 33.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VV traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $152.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,575. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $119.80 and a 12-month high of $152.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.768 per share. This represents a $3.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

