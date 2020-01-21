Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by AdvicePeriod LLC

AdvicePeriod LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,038,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,766 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 7.9% of AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $90,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 515,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after buying an additional 92,962 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 96,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 28,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $414,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $204,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.77. 14,543,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,047,279. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.98 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.5591 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. This is a positive change from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

