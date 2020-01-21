VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Shares Purchased by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,614,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395,379 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF comprises 2.8% of MD Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. MD Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 1.17% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $54,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 174.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of EMLC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,125. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $35.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.70 and its 200 day moving average is $33.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.1593 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%.

About VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

