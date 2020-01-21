VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Stock Holdings Raised by Private Wealth Group LLC

Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF comprises about 4.4% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF were worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period.

In other VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF news, insider Coote Gavin acquired 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.03 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00.

HYD traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $64.80. 1,883,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,132. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.23. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.2202 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

