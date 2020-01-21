USDK (USDK) Trading Up 0.1% This Week

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.55 million and $56.75 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USDK has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One USDK token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00011490 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinall, OKEx and OKCoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $300.48 or 0.03463823 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011519 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00201821 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00031303 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00129276 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About USDK

USDK’s genesis date was June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

Buying and Selling USDK

USDK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKCoin, Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

