Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock Position Lowered by Sib LLC

Sib LLC cut its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 34,200 shares during the quarter. Urban Outfitters makes up approximately 4.7% of Sib LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sib LLC owned about 0.23% of Urban Outfitters worth $6,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of URBN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 73.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,670,448 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $75,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,172 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth approximately $16,450,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,517.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 557,760 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,667,000 after acquiring an additional 523,269 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 121.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 921,845 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,971,000 after acquiring an additional 505,998 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 188.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 378,264 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,625,000 after acquiring an additional 247,278 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday, November 21st. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.56.

URBN traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,134,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,101. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.63 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.73.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $987.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

