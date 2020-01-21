Unobtanium Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15,031.00 (UNO)

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Unobtanium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $59.68 or 0.00685775 BTC on exchanges including Bleutrade, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and C-CEX. During the last week, Unobtanium has traded up 22.3% against the US dollar. Unobtanium has a market cap of $12.03 million and $15,031.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,693.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.14 or 0.03931699 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006161 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00015917 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000211 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Unobtanium

Unobtanium (CRYPTO:UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 201,587 coins. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno . Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner

Unobtanium Coin Trading

Unobtanium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unobtanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

