Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $49.16

Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.16 and traded as high as $54.58. Universal Electronics shares last traded at $52.73, with a volume of 65,649 shares trading hands.

UEIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Electronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $734.43 million, a PE ratio of -50.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.16.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.15. Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $200.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.15 million. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Electronics Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Electronics news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 2,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $117,013.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,669. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Cheung Hyen Chong sold 1,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $64,667.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,338.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,343 shares of company stock valued at $703,033. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 186.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 68,403 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Universal Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $561,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Universal Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,341,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 4,831.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 8,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

