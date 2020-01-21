UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,253 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.7% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $22,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $298.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,632,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,256. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $300.99. The stock has a market cap of $282.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price target (up previously from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.50.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

