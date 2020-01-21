United Utilities Group (LON:UU) PT Raised to GBX 1,025 at Royal Bank of Canada

United Utilities Group (LON:UU) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 1,025 ($13.48) in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

UU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Monday, October 14th. HSBC lowered shares of United Utilities Group to a reduce rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 760 ($10.00) in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of United Utilities Group to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 960 ($12.63) in a report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 815 ($10.72) to GBX 868 ($11.42) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 888.30 ($11.69).

Shares of UU opened at GBX 1,009 ($13.27) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.94. United Utilities Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 744.20 ($9.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 989 ($13.01). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 934.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 844.77.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.93%.

In related news, insider Russ Houlden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 867 ($11.40), for a total transaction of £43,350 ($57,024.47).

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

