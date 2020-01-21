United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora decreased its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UTX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Technologies by 1,510.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,329,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $433,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,355 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $110,709,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 184.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,001,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $136,744,000 after purchasing an additional 649,502 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in United Technologies by 228.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 845,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $115,454,000 after buying an additional 588,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in United Technologies by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,116,162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,324,000 after buying an additional 510,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UTX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,907,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,941. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $110.65 and a twelve month high of $155.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $133.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.76.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on United Technologies from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.79.

In other news, VP Charles D. Gill sold 7,468 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $1,061,874.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,850,025.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total transaction of $193,771.83. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,810 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,336 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

