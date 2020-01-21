Ubiq Price Reaches $0.0742 on Exchanges (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for $0.0742 or 0.00000853 BTC on major exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Upbit. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and approximately $974.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ubiq has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Expanse (EXP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Ubiq

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

