U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 3.7% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $33,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on USB. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.47.

In other news, insider Leslie V. Godridge sold 26,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $1,540,521.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,863,350.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $1,007,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,527,160.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 223,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,179,815. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,446,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,300,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The company has a market cap of $86.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.69 and a 200-day moving average of $56.12.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

