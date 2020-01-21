U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) is Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 469,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up about 1.7% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $27,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 141,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,413,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 51.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 175.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 59,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 721,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,816,000 after purchasing an additional 20,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.47.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.62. The company had a trading volume of 373,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,300,073. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $47.57 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.69 and a 200 day moving average of $56.12.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $1,007,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,527,160.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $154,232.00. Insiders sold a total of 223,804 shares of company stock worth $13,179,815 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.