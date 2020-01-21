TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $445.18 Million

Equities research analysts expect TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) to announce sales of $445.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TTEC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $448.20 million and the lowest is $442.16 million. TTEC reported sales of $419.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TTEC.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. TTEC had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $395.51 million during the quarter.

TTEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on TTEC in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on TTEC in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on TTEC in a report on Monday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. TTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.14. 146,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. TTEC has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $50.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.64.

In other TTEC news, CFO Regina Paolillo sold 8,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $429,485.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,909 shares in the company, valued at $9,247,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $16,425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,686,901 shares in the company, valued at $244,071,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,458,588 shares of company stock worth $126,354,486. Corporate insiders own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in TTEC during the third quarter valued at about $139,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in TTEC by 8.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in TTEC by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TTEC by 10.1% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in TTEC by 5.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTEC (TTEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.