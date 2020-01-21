Trident Group (TRDT) Price Hits $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded up 97.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Trident Group has a total market capitalization of $1,755.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Trident Group has traded down 50% against the dollar. One Trident Group token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Trident Group Token Profile

Trident Group’s launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. Trident Group’s official message board is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident . Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident . Trident Group’s official website is www.tridentgroup.io

Buying and Selling Trident Group

Trident Group can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trident Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trident Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

