TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.42. TransAtlantic Petroleum shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 85,842 shares trading hands.
TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.65 million during the quarter.
In other news, CEO Noah Malone Mitchell III purchased 7,363,053 shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $2,797,960.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,616,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,219.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in 5 onshore exploration licenses and 17 onshore production leases covering an area of 438,000 net acres with a total net proved reserves of 14,783 Mbbl of oil and 4,158 Mmcf of natural gas located in Turkey; and a production concession covering an area of approximately 163,000 net undeveloped acres located in Bulgaria.
