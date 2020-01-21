Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Ltd (TSE:TWM)’s share price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.06 and last traded at C$1.06, 425,499 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 24% from the average session volume of 343,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.07.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins cut shares of Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$1.75 to C$1.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure from C$1.60 to C$1.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.80.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.47. The stock has a market cap of $358.31 million and a PE ratio of 27.18.

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$147.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$148.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Ltd will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Company Profile (TSE:TWM)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas liquids (NGLs) primarily in North America. The company transports ethane, propane, butane, and natural gasoline through gathering systems, processing plants, and pipelines.

