The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Stake Cut by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management cut its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.11.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,289 shares of company stock worth $8,113,175. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.98. 220,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,979,648. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $57.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

