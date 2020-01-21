Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Purchased by KAMES CAPITAL plc

KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 997,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Tetra Tech accounts for about 2.1% of KAMES CAPITAL plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $85,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $833,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 240,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,865,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 407,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,334,000 after acquiring an additional 155,727 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 152.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after acquiring an additional 59,978 shares during the period. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,246,000. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $435,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,300,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $1,398,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,393 shares in the company, valued at $6,679,039.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,096 shares of company stock worth $4,193,844. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cfra downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $89.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,861. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $90.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $640.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.89 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

