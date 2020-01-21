Terracoin (TRC) Price Reaches $0.0336 on Exchanges

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $770,439.00 and $145.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for $0.0336 or 0.00000387 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. During the last week, Terracoin has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,674.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $344.41 or 0.03970137 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.30 or 0.00648446 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006138 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00015919 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000525 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000207 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Terracoin

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

