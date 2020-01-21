Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Sets New 1-Year High at $71.20

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.20 and last traded at $71.13, with a volume of 38203 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Teradyne to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $582.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 14,148 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $876,044.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,300.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider King Wallace 362,138 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,922,166. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its position in Teradyne by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 17,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,778 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Teradyne by 16,411.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 313,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,167,000 after buying an additional 311,810 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the third quarter valued at about $2,525,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 3.4% during the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 184,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Teradyne by 15.0% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 30,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

